03.03.2022 | 14:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, MOV TO1 (113/22)

At the request of Move About Group AB, equity rights TO1 will be traded on
First North as from March 8, 2022. 

Security name: Move About Group AB TO1
---------------------------------------
Short name:   MOV TO1        
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017133663      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  251388         
---------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe to
     one (1) new share in the company. The Subscription price per share   
     shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price   
     (VWAP) for the company's shares during the period from 9 September 2022
     and up to and including 22 September 2022, however not less than the  
     quota value and not more than 11,75 SEK per share.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 26 September - 7 Oktober 2022                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  5 October 2022                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.
