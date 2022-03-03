Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, MOV TO1 (113/22)

At the request of Move About Group AB, equity rights TO1 will be traded on First North as from March 8, 2022. Security name: Move About Group AB TO1 --------------------------------------- Short name: MOV TO1 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017133663 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 251388 --------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the holder the right to subscribe to one (1) new share in the company. The Subscription price per share shall correspond to 70 percent of the volume weighted share price (VWAP) for the company's shares during the period from 9 September 2022 and up to and including 22 September 2022, however not less than the quota value and not more than 11,75 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 26 September - 7 Oktober 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 5 October 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.