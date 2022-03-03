Yuka Group, Inc.: Yuka Group Inc. Secures Placement with TV's Hottest Daytime Television Networks - The Doctor's, Wendy Williams & More!

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuka Group, Inc. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that they have partnered with MorningSave.com a company that works with all of the biggest daytime TV Networks such as Extra!, Inside Edition, Rachael Ray, The Talk, and Daily Mail TV to name a few.

Mercatalyst, which owns and operates sites such as MorningSave.com, SideDeal.com, Meh.com & Mediocritee.com are best known for their Event Driven Retail® presence. They create exciting and engaging shopping experiences and deliver deep value through curated, exclusive deals on leading brand products across all major categories.

"Yuka has been working with Mercatalyst for over 4 years now with a 25% increase YOY in sales, since inception. Our contracts with them provide us with access to reach their database of millions of customers through their partnerships with famous TV personalities and shows." said Meir Avitan President of Yuka Group Inc. "With over 10+ years of experience in this industry, we have cultivated and solidified strong relationships with our buyers and vendors alike. This has, in turn, positioned us as the go-to partner for brands looking to grow and buyers looking to curate TV events. From Q1 2021 to-date we have secured over $180K in Purchase Order's with Mercatalyst, and look forward to scaling our business relationship by offering an array of newly on-boarded brands in our portfolio for 2022." He added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography.

About Yuka Group, Inc.

Yuka is a company with a notable focus on nurturing companies that demonstrate a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

Safe Harbor Statement:

