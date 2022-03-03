

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services sector growth eased in February, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association Silf showed on Thursday.



The purchasing managers' index for the services sector fell to 68.0 in February from 68.6 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



'However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has significantly changed the global picture of the world around us, which will have negative effects on the Swedish service economy even if the direct exposure to Russia and Ukraine is limited,' Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.



Among the sub-indices, order intake, delivery time and business volume declined in February, while employment increased to the highest since 2018.



The index for suppliers' input goods prices decreased in February.



The composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 65.3 in February from 66.8 in the previous month.







