DJ Hudson Expands Food & Beverage Portfolio With Starbucks

Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Hudson Expands Food & Beverage Portfolio With Starbucks 2022-03-03 / 14:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Agreement With Starbucks Advances Growth In One Of Hudson's Four Strategic Pillars

East Rutherford, N.J., March 3, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and a travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it has entered into an agreement to operate and develop Starbucks locations in U.S. airports beginning this summer.

The new partnership brings Starbucks' expertise and leadership in the coffee industry together with Hudson's esteemed Traveler's Best Friend service and proven experience in operating food and beverage locations within the travel retail space. With globally-recognized brands, including Starbucks now in its portfolio, Hudson is continuing to provide travelers with the accessible, high-quality food and beverage offerings that cater to their needs and lifestyles.

Hudson's first two Starbucks licensed stores are set to open beginning this summer at pre and post-security locations in LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminal B, serving as the first Starbucks operating in the brand new terminal. These first two stores will be operated by HG LGA Retailers JV, a joint venture of Hudson and ACDBE partners Branded Works, Inc., Byrd Retail Group, LLC, and Kellee Communications Group, Inc. Following a successful roll-out at LGA, Hudson will then introduce the award-winning brand to additional U.S. airport locations.

'We've worked very hard over the years to provide travelers with the leading brands they're used to enjoying, whether at home or heading to their next destination,' said Evan Schut, Senior Vice President, Food & Beverage of Hudson. 'The addition of Starbucks as our premium coffee brand is the natural progression as we work to elevate the guest experience in our new food and beverage locations.'

'Our partnership with Hudson is another example of how we provide our guests with a best-in-class experience,' said Frank Scremin, Chief Executive Officer of LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia's Terminal B. 'We're thrilled to add Starbucks to the growing list of amenities available in the new Terminal B.'

Each Hudson-operated location will provide the Starbucks experience, including the iconic and world-renowned customer experience and product portfolio.

Travelers will be able to purchase classic food and drink favorites as well as seasonal offerings and rotating merchandise that Starbucks customers look forward to every year. They can also earn and redeem Starbucks Rewards, order and pay ahead of time through the Starbucks app, and pick up with ease in-store.

Whether mobile ordering a custom, handcrafted beverage before security or picking up a tasty bakery treat during an afternoon layover, travelers can purchase the food and beverages they're looking for, all at the speed and convenience that best matches their travel schedules.

'As Starbucks opens up the Travel Channel to multiple operators, we are excited to have Hudson join our list of partners,' said Henry Klein, Starbucks Travel Channel. 'With more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, we believe the Hudson/Starbucks relationship will deliver the safe, familiar, and convenient Starbucks Experience our customers know and love.'

As one of its four strategic pillars, Food & Beverage continues to be a key growth area for Hudson. In 2021, Hudson opened its first-ever restaurant and bar, Plum Market, and expanded its signature 'Traveler's Best' line of healthy grab and go products. With the new addition of Starbucks to its quick-service restaurant offerings - including Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins, Pinkberry, Jason's Deli, and Joe & The Juice - Hudson is well-positioned to bring fan-favorite brands to travel hubs across North America.

Below: Rendering of Starbucks at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) Terminal B

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact Cindi Buckwalter communications@hudsongroup.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Dufry International AG Brunngässlein 12 4010 Basel Switzerland Phone: +41612664444 E-mail: Headoffice@dufry.com Internet: www.dufry.com ISIN: CH0023405456 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1293967 End of News EQS News Service =------------

1293967 2022-03-03

Image link: https%3a%2f%2fmailing-ircockpit.eqs.com%2fcrm-mailing%2f5c26a24f-ea7c-11e8-902f-2c44fd856d8c%2fbd0e457c-5eee-442d-a959-c9a97db70e5b%2fd1ee9fe7-3aa4-4b25-8c17-32a1e93165ac%2fHudson.png

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1293967&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 08:01 ET (13:01 GMT)