

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss consumer prices grew the most since 2008, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in February, following a 1.6 percent increase January. This was the highest since late 2008. Economists had forecast a rise of 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.7 percent in February, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.



Prices for house rental and heating oil increased in February, data showed. In contrast, prices for berries and hotel accommodation declined.



The core CPI increased 1.3 percent annually in February and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.6 percent monthly in February and grew 1.9 percent from a year ago.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de