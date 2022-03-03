Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP) ("the Company"), a publicly traded aquaculture company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. CEO of the Company, Gerald Easterling, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's 2021 accomplishments. "In 2020, we had about $3 million in assets," said Easterling. "As of December 31st, 2021, we will have $41 million for total assets," he shared. "One of the commitments Bill Williams and I had was to get our NaturalShrimp shareholders over into our public company," said Easterling. "We got it done."

Jolly then asked about the Company's partnership with Gulf Seafood, Inc., which features a unique shrimp packaging technology. "This is an amazing opportunity for the company and its shareholders because it gives us a tremendous market that is virtually untapped that we can provide a consistent supply of live shrimp," said Easterling. "Gulf Seafood, Inc. can fulfill all of our production needs for 2022."

"Where are you at in terms of shrimp production?" asked Jolly. Easterling elaborated on the challenges of COVID-19 at their production facilities, as well as the difficulties involved in shipping live shrimp. "In the next couple of weeks we will do our first test run with live shrimp out of Lacoste," shared Easterling. "We're moving forward," he added. "It's going to take us all year to get Webster City up to full production," said Easterling. "The beauty of the whole program is that the profit margins are much higher for us, which may allow us to be in a cash flow positive situation by the fourth quarter."

The conversation then turned to the Company's progress with international licensing. "Currently, we have multiple companies, both with salmon and shrimp, that have reached out to us to work with us in international licensing," said Easterling, adding that the licensing is currently in progress.

"How are we going to get to the Nasdaq uplist?" asked Jolly. "There will be a reverse," said Easterling. "It will happen between now and April 15th," he shared, adding that the Company has now eliminated nearly all of its convertible debt.

To close the interview, Easterling elaborated on the Company's strong position. "We have more cash in the bank than we've ever had, and more support as we go into the uplist," said Easterling, adding that the Company plans to raise capital following their uplisting to the Nasdaq. Easterling then discussed the potential of the Company's upcoming conferences and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their projects and upcoming announcements.

