374Water, Inc.: 374Water Expands Presence to Western Asia with Launch of New Subsidiary

The formation in Israel enables the cleantech company to bring a new era in sustainable and energy-efficient waste management and resource recovery to the region

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (OTCQB:SCWO) a social impact cleantech company is pleased to announce the establishment of 374Water Sustainability Israel LTD, representing 374Water's first global subsidiary. The company is launching this new subsidiary as a sustained initiative to expand its presence and conduct business with partners in Israel. The formation of the subsidiary follows the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation's selection of 374Water to receive a $900,000 grant for a cleantech project with Environmental Services Company, Ltd. in Israel.

Each year more than 5 million tons of municipal and commercial waste are generated in Israel, a country with limited land and a growing population. With the established subsidiary in place, 374Water will provide its AirSCWO technology to meet the increasing demand for sustainable, resilient and decentralized waste management solutions.

"Israel was always on the leading edge in creating and adopting innovative technologies, which aligns with 374Water's vision of pioneering new technologies in the water and waste industries," said Kobe Nagar, Chairman and CEO of 374Water.

374Water's AirSCWO features a physical-thermal process that uses supercritical water oxidation to convert waste to recoverable energy, water, and minerals, while eliminating organic pollutants, including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS. The decentralized AirSCWO systems utilize an omniprocessor to address a variety of wastes. The compact, modular, and prefabricated units will help communities in the region transition from linear to circular economies.

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

