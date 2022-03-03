

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance swung to deficit in December, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 378 million in December versus a surplus of EUR 280 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 41 million.



On a yearly basis, exports increased 17.9 percent in December, following a 7.9 percent rise in November.



Imports rose 26.6 percent annually in December, after a 15.1 percent growth in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports and imports were up 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



In 2021, trade surplus was EUR 1.9 billion. Exports rose 7.8 percent and imports gained 8.3 percent.







