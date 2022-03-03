Anzeige
03.03.2022
OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-March-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02/03/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 276.3820

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 261302

CODE: USMV

------------------------------------------------------------------------ 

ISIN:      LU0599612412 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      USMV 
Sequence No.:  146773 
EQS News ID:  1294033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 08:40 ET (13:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
