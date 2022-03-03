HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman announces the establishment of TROJENA, the global destination for mountain tourism in NEOM

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Company Board of Directors, announced today the establishment of TROJENA, the new global destination for mountain tourism, part of NEOM's plan and strategy to contribute to supporting and developing the tourism sector in the region.

His Royal Highness said: "TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community's quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It also confirms our commitment to be part of the global effort to protect the environment. TROJENA will be an important addition to tourism in the region, a unique example of how Saudi Arabia is creating destinations based on its geographical and environmental diversity. This forward-looking vision will ensure that mountain tourism will be another revenue stream to support the Kingdom's economic diversification while still preserving its natural resources for future generations."

NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr commented: "TROJENA represents NEOM's values and bold plans as a land where nature and innovative technologies come together to form a unique global experience. This new development is a major contribution to achieving NEOM's long-term ambitions by adhering to the principles of sustainability and utilizing state-of-the-art technology and engineering, across various disciplines, to make NEOM an all-round and attractive world-class destination."

TROJENA features a unique and innovative architecture, unlike any other in the world, where the captivating landscapes of NEOM mountains coexist in harmony with the tourist sites developed within them, offering a new and unprecedented tourism experience that reflects the future of living, working and entertainment in NEOM.

Outdoor skiing is a unique feature of TROJENA that will provide a unique experience never before witnessed in the region, especially in Gulf countries known for their desert climates. Amateurs and professionals alike will be able to enjoy the many ski runs of various difficulties with an array of contrasting and breathtaking views. The blue waters of the Red Sea, beauty of the NEOM mountain ranges and the golden desert sand dunes will provide skiers a first-of-its-kind experience that combines these diverse environments with fun-filled and adventurous moments.

The new year-round tourist destination will consist of a series of facilities such as the ski village, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, a wide range of retail stores and restaurants, in addition to sports activities, including a ski slope, watersports and mountain biking, as well as an interactive nature reserve. The project is set for completion by 2026.

To enrich the lives and enhance the well-being of residents and visitors, the development, in accordance with international standards, will feature sports, art, music, cultural festivals and a range of recreational activities. TROJENA expects to attract 700,000 visitors and 7,000 permanent residents to live in TROJENA and its adjacent residential districts by 2030. All construction activity will adhere to NEOM's strict environmental principles, which include a commitment to minimize disruption to the local ecology and to ensure long-term sustainability.

TROJENA will act as a major catalyst for economic growth and diversification in Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030's goals, it will create more than 10,000 jobs and add SAR 3 billion to the Kingdom's GDP by 2030. NEOM's latest development is vital to achieve what Saudi Arabia has envisioned for the future of the Kingdom by unlocking new sectors, building a vibrant society full of innovation and promoting economic prosperity.

TROJENA works to provide a different and unique tourism model, combining economic and community development, and environmental sustainability - a model which develops tourist destinations in accordance with principles and practices of sustainable tourism. Highlights of the development include the all-year ski village; a stunning man-made freshwater lake; 'The Bow' Hotel, an architectural masterpiece that will offer an unrivalled hotel experience; and the Vault, a vertical village within the mountain with a fusion of technology, entertainment and hospitality facilities that will provide the main gateway into TROJENA. The development will also include the 'Slope Residences,' which will be located near the ski slope overlooking the lake, designed to blend in with the surrounding landscape, as well as luxurious mansions with panoramic views designed to reflect the beauty of the environment.

TROJENA will be made up of six districts: Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun, all of which are designed to offer activities catering to a variety of tastes and needs. It will be developed according to architectural specifications that consider environmental sustainability, preservation of all living organisms and nature. The region is characterized by clean air, beautiful landscapes and climatic diversity, where temperatures drop below zero in winter, while the average temperature throughout the year remains 10 degrees Celsius lower than other cities across the region.

TROJENA is situated in the center of NEOM, 50 kilometers from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, in a region characterized by a mountain range with the highest peaks in Saudi Arabia at approximately 2,600 meters above sea level. TROJENA aims to change current perceptions of visitors and residents about the services that can be provided by mountain resorts, through its exceptional design, advanced architecture and technology that integrates reality with the virtual world.

In 2022, NEOM will announce more projects with different ideas, but all will be aligned in their respect for the environment and achieving balance, because NEOM's ambitious vision seeks to shape the future in which living and working are integrated in a sustainable way.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory - a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive towns and cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity - all supported by a progressive law compatible with international norms and conducive to economic growth.

