ScotGems Plc - Investment Management Arrangements

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

3 March 2022

Investment Management Arrangements

The Board wish to provide an update to its shareholders following the Company's announcement to the market on 1 March and the decision from First Sentier Investors group (FSI) to announce its intention to resign from their management of the Company.

The Board has had further discussions with FSI who have not yet submitted their notice to the Board. We have been reassured by FSI that there will be a continuity of management whilst the Board considers its options in respect of its management arrangements going forward.

The Board is considering the options in respect of its future investment management arrangements and intends to consult with its larger shareholders in due course.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Douglas Armstrong

Dickson Minto (Sponsor) 020 7649 6823