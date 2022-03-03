Haruko Announces $10 Million Seed Funding to Build One-Stop Shop for Institutional Crypto Investors

Portage Ventures and White Star Capital led round to put crypto trading on par with established asset classes

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haruko, the company bringing an institutional-grade technology layer to connect capital to the blockchains, today announced it has closed a $10 million Seed funding round, led by Portage Ventures and White Star Capital . The company's platform powers large institutions, enabling them to interact with crypto markets both on centralized exchanges (CeFi) and decentralized protocols (DeFi).

Haruko is becoming the one-stop shop for institutional crypto investors. Already, several institutional clients - from hedge funds and crypto-native banks to credit intermediaries and fund administrators - are using the product to easily capture a granular set of risk metrics and get real-time pricing and analytics. Haruko's institutional-grade services seamlessly integrate with client systems to put crypto investing right alongside more established asset classes.

"Over the last year, Haruko has come a long way," said Shamyl Malik, CEO of Haruko. "We have successfully brought our platform to market, providing the technology layer that brings institutional capital to the digital-assets ecosystem. We are grateful to our team of incredibly hard-working and dedicated engineers and to our strategic partners for their immense support."

Linking institutional capital with crypto markets

The crypto ecosystem shows enormous promise as the breeding ground for game-changing innovation. While institutional capital is increasingly convinced of the opportunity, unfamiliar and unreliable technology remains a major barrier to entry. Haruko is bridging this gap with a platform that provides both a sophisticated but easy to use API and a convenient dashboard enabling institutional investors to easily interact with crypto markets.

In particular for the DeFi offering the vision that Haruko has executed is to provide crypto participants reliable data on pricing and tools to accurately value diverse portfolios across protocols. The platform not only unifies and normalises the technology lift for institutions it also uncomplicates the interaction with this ecosystem making yield generation (among other opportunities) easily accessible. Clients have access to real-time and historical portfolio valuations, deep protocol level insights, activity monitoring and blockchain transaction automation. By combining these elements with a robust security framework, Haruko removes risk and common pain points for institutions entering the digital assets space.

Stephanie Choo, Partner at Portage Ventures, the lead investor in Haruko's raise, said, "Many current solutions require a level of trust that institutions can't afford to give. We believe Haruko has successfully combined financial and technology expertise to engineer institutional-grade services that put crypto trading on par with other asset classes. We conducted extensive research for a portfolio management system alongside several crypto-hedge funds and found Haruko to be the best product for CeFi and DeFi valuations in one fully integrated platform."

"Haruko's founders are traders and technologists with deep expertise in traditional and crypto markets," said Sep Alavi, General Partner at White Star Capital. "Having dealt with exchanges and protocols deploying institutional capital, the team is acutely aware of the pain points and the opportunity to eliminate them through the Haruko platform. We look forward to supporting the team as they bring transparency and accuracy to the crypto capital markets and make it accessible to more investors."

About Haruko

Haruko powers institutional access to digital assets globally. Founded by traders and engineers with experience operating in both traditional and digital-asset markets, Haruko brings together knowledge and institutional-grade technology to offer investors a comprehensive gateway to blockchain opportunities. Haruko has a growing list of sophisticated institutional clients and market participants relying on the platform for its ease of use, normalized connectivity across CeFi exchanges and DeFi protocols, accurate valuations, vast data sources and high performance analytical tools that enable effective digital assets portfolio management. For more information, please visit www.haruko.io.

