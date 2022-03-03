Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
03.03.2022
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 3

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2022

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on 3 March 2022 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. The total proxy votes received represented 63% of the 87,448,266 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

ResolutionVotes in
favour		Discretionary
Votes		Votes
against		Votes
withheld		Total proxy
votes
154,591,29260,37865,5001,78754,718,957
254,609,51960,37824,23224,82854,718,957
354,658,41960,378016054,718,957
454,333,47160,378309,95115,15754,718,957
552,216,53460,3782,426,88815,15754,718,957
654,420,39760,378223,02515,15754,718,957
754,420,97260,378223,53414,07354,718,957
854,640,44960,3784,83413,29654,718,957
954,651,61260,3785,8071,16054,718,957
1054,501,13160,378154,0533,39554,718,957

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Resolutions 1 to 9 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 10 was a special resolution.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

3 March 2022

