Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 3 March 2022

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on 3 March 2022 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. The total proxy votes received represented 63% of the 87,448,266 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in

favour Discretionary

Votes Votes

against Votes

withheld Total proxy

votes 1 54,591,292 60,378 65,500 1,787 54,718,957 2 54,609,519 60,378 24,232 24,828 54,718,957 3 54,658,419 60,378 0 160 54,718,957 4 54,333,471 60,378 309,951 15,157 54,718,957 5 52,216,534 60,378 2,426,888 15,157 54,718,957 6 54,420,397 60,378 223,025 15,157 54,718,957 7 54,420,972 60,378 223,534 14,073 54,718,957 8 54,640,449 60,378 4,834 13,296 54,718,957 9 54,651,612 60,378 5,807 1,160 54,718,957 10 54,501,131 60,378 154,053 3,395 54,718,957

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Resolutions 1 to 9 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 10 was a special resolution.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

3 March 2022