Healthcare Fabrics Market Size to Reach USD 13590 Million by 2028 at CAGR 5.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Fabrics Market is Segmented By Type (Polypropylene, Polyester, Viscose, Polyamide), By Application (Hygiene, Dressing, Clothing, Curtains, Blanket & Bedding). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2023 to 2028.

The Healthcare Fabrics market was valued at USD 9972 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 13590 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 5.3% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Healthcare Fabrics Market Are :

The rising consumer awareness of hygiene products, combined with the improved quality of healthcare fabrics, is driving the growth of the healthcare fabrics market.

Furthermore, properties, such as their ability to reduce the spread of drug-resistant bacteria, viral, and blood-borne diseases, are expected to drive healthcare fabrics' market growth.

Healthcare Fabrics' ability to be tailored to medical specifications and requirements, as well as their environmentally friendly nature, which allows them to be disposed of without harming the environment, is expected to fuel the healthcare fabrics market's growth.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-4N455/Healthcare_Fabrics_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Healthcare Fabrics Market:

Hygiene products, such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins, are the most common use of healthcare fabrics. The healthcare fabrics market is expected to be driven by increased spending on personal hygiene items such as sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers, as well as continued technological advancements aimed at improving quality and performance parameters. Many manufacturers are focusing heavily on promotions and advertising to raise consumer awareness of this hygiene product.

Due to the rising number of hospitalizations, healthcare fabrics are primarily used in hospitals to prevent the spread and spread of bacterial diseases. This in turn is expected to further boost the healthcare fabric market growth. Nonwoven fabrics made of polyester and polypropylene are two of the most common types. Needle punching is used to create polyester nonwoven fabrics. These fabrics have a good heat setting ability, excellent elasticity, high wet strength, and good drape. These fabrics are also resistant to humidity changes and retain their physical properties when wet. Medical/surgical gowns, masks, and drapes all contain them.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-4N455/healthcare-fabrics

Healthcare Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region because of the rising use of female hygiene products in countries such as India, China, and others.

Based on type, polypropylene is expected to be the most lucrative. It is in high demand for the production of hygiene products such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins. Furthermore, the use of non-woven polypropylene fabric to add layers to face masks to improve filtration has grown in popularity.

Based on application, the hygiene segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare fabrics market, owing to increased global demand for sanitary napkins and baby diapers.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-4N455/Healthcare_Fabrics_Market

Key Market Players:

Designtex

Brentano

Arc-Com

Knoll

Carnegie Fabrics

Kimberly-Clark

Avgol Industries

Maharam Fabric

Architex International

Paramount Tech Fab Industries

Advanced Fabrics

Chapter Cost Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Othe-4N455/Healthcare_Fabrics_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-4N455&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Smart Fabrics and Textiles market size is estimated to be worth USD 4187.2 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11020 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.5% during the review period.

- The global Medical Fabrics market size is estimated to be worth USD 60 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 87 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% during the review period.

- The global Disposable Medical Textiles market size is estimated to be worth USD 6077.6 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 9223.6 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% during the review period.

- The global Medical Nonwovens market size is estimated to be worth USD 3234.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 4459.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% during the review period.

- The global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market size is estimated to be worth USD 9122.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 12510 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the review period.

- The global Nonwoven Fabrics for Medical Protective Clothing market size is estimated to be worth USD 371.9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 470.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.

- The India disposable protective clothing market was valued at USD 448.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,426.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Alcohol Free Disinfectant Wipes market size is estimated to be worth USD 1843.8 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2660.2 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period

- The global personal hygiene market was valued at USD 508.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 720.7 Billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2021 to 2030.

- Global Medical Protective Clothing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Protective Clothing Fabrics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

- Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Sales Market Report 2021

- Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

To see the full list of related reports on the Healthcare Fabrics

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg