03.03.2022
Travis Perkins: Dividend Declaration

DJ Travis Perkins: Dividend Declaration

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Dividend Declaration 03-March-2022 / 15:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021 FINAL DIVIDEND ON TRAVIS PERKINS PLC (the "Company") ORDINARY SHARES

In its results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY 2021") published on 1 March 2022, the Company announced, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM on 29 April 2022, a proposed final dividend of 26 pence per ordinary share in respect of FY 2021.

If approved, the dividend will be paid on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2022. The Company's shares will go Ex Div on 31 March 2022. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, elections for which must be received by the Company's registrar by 5.30pm on 21 April 2022. Enquiries:

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

+44 (0)7515 197975

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  146796 
EQS News ID:  1294123 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294123&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 10:03 ET (15:03 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
