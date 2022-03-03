

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With U.S. Covid cases consistently declining for the past few weeks, the weekly average of Covid cases fell further to the lowest level in more than seven months.



The 7-day average of 58132 is the lowest since July 27. Also on Wednesday, one of the lowest daily case figures in recent months was recorded in the county.



With 52355 additional cases, the total number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 79,048,178, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



With 2095 additional casualties, the total number of lives that the pandemic claimed rose to 954,519.



California reported the most number of cases - 5,762 - and casualties - 293.



Positive cases dwindled by 56 percent within a couple of weeks. 53,945,789 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometere tally shows.



46,447 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection, as per the New York Times latest tally.



Hospital admissions reduced by 43 percent within a fortnight. There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 43 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 8,706.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 215,775,839 Americans, or 65 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88.8 percent of people above 65.



43.8 percent of the eligible population, or 94,552,155 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



Nearly one-fourth of the total eligible U.S. population has not yet taken a single dose of the Covid vaccine jab, according to the latest CDC update.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de