Cell Culture Media Market worth $10.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell Culture Media Market by Type(Serum-free (CHO, BHK, Vero Cell), Stem Cell, Chemically Defined, Classical, Specialty), Application(Biopharmaceutical (mAbs, Vaccine), Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User(Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2026 from USD 4.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Media Market"

314 - Tables

41 - Figures

303 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=97468536

The global cell culture media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical companies, emerging cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, growth in stem cell research, the launch of new cell culture media by market players, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, expensive cell biology research products and ethical concerns regarding cell biology research are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the type segment in the cell culture media market in 2020.

Based on type, the market is segmented into serum-free media, classical media & salts, stem cell culture media, specialty media, chemically defined media, and other cell culture media. In 2020, the serum-free media segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This can be attributed to the advantages of serum-free media over other types of media, including consistent performance, increased growth & productivity, better control over physiological responsiveness, and reduced risk of contamination by serum-borne adventitious agents in cell culture.

The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the cell culture media market in 2020.

Based on application, the market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is further divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is further divided into cell & gene therapy and other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the increasing demand for mAbs, and the growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=97468536

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the cell culture media market in 2020.

Based on the region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian economies are the major factors contributing to the growth of the cell culture media market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the cell culture media market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=97468536

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Serum, Reagent, Vessels), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator)), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-culture-market-media-sera-reagents-559.html

Cell-based Assays Market by Product & Service (Reagents, Microplate, Cell Lines, Assay Kits, Instrument & Software, Services), Application (Drug Discovery, Research), End User (CROs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2025 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-based-assays-market-119917269.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-culture-media-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-culture-media.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg