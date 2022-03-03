

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $48 billion worth of three-year notes, $34 billion worth of ten-year notes and $20 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $50 billion worth of three-year notes, $37 billion worth of ten-year notes and $23 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted well above average demand and the thirty-year bonds auction attracted average demand.







