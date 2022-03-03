Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights February 28, 2022 266,817,746 Theoretical number of voting rights: 266,817,746 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,754,233

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

NB: the last stock options plan in force to date within the Company having expired in March 2020, no share will henceforth be created in this respect.

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at December 31, 2021 267,447,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at January 31, 2022 267,447,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at February 28, 2022 266,817,746

Key financial dates:

ESG Digital Capital Markets Day: March 29, 2022

2022 first-quarter results: May 5, 2022

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 5, 2022

"Quiet period " starts April 5, 2022 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 25, 2022

Ex-dividend date: May 30, 2022

Dividend payment: June 1, 2022

2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022

"Quiet period1" starts June 29, 2022

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220303005082/en/

Contacts:

About Legrand

Investor relations

Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.fr

Press relations

Publicis Consultants

Mathieu Pontecaille

Mob: +33 (0)6 09 14 42 25

mathieu.pontecaille@publicisconsultants.com