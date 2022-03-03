Press Release

March 3, 2022 - N° 5

SCOR announces the publication

of its 2021 Universal Registration Document

SCOR's 2021 Universal Registration Document ("Document d'enregistrement universel") was filed with the French financial market authority, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), on March 3, 2022.

This document is available on SCOR's website www.scor.comand the AMF website www.amf-france.org. Hard copies of the document are also available at SCOR's headquarters, located at the following address:

5 avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

The Universal Registration Document includes the following information:

the 2021 annual financial report;

the report of the board of directors on corporate governance; and

the description of the share buyback program.





General

The 2021 universal registration document filed on March 3, 2022, under number D.22-0067 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements and information about the objectives of SCOR, in particular, relating to SCOR's current or future projects.

These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, as well as terms such as "estimate", "believe", "have the objective of", "intend to", "expect", "result in", "should" and other similar expressions.

It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and forward-looking statements and information is dependent on the circumstances and facts that arise in the future.

No guarantee can be given regarding the achievement of these forward-looking statements and information. Forward-looking statements and information and information about objectives may be impacted by known or unknown risks, identified or unidentified uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

The Universal registration document includes information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR's business.

In particular, it should be noted that the full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on SCOR's business and results can not be accurately assessed, in particular given the uncertainty related to the evolution of the pandemic, to its effects on health and on the economy, and to the possible effects of future governmental actions or legal developments in this context.

Therefore, any assessments and any figures presented in this document will necessarily be estimates based on evolving analyses, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are highly evolutive.

The forward-looking statements contained in the Universal registration document are not "profit forecasts" within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

SCOR does not undertake any obligation to publish changes or updates regarding these forward-looking statements and information.

Financial information

The Group's financial information contained in this document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.

Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.

The financial results for the full year 2021 included in the Universal registration document have been audited by SCOR's statutory auditors. Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros. Any figures for a period subsequent to December 31, 2021 should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.

The solvency ratio included in the Universal registration document is not audited by the Company's statutory auditors. The Group solvency final results are to be filed to supervisory authorities by May 2022 and may differ from the estimates expressed or implied in the Universal registration document.

