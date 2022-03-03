Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSR1 ISIN: US8760301072 Ticker-Symbol: COY 
Xetra
03.03.22
17:35 Uhr
35,880 Euro
+0,730
+2,08 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TAPESTRY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAPESTRY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,28036,39019:44
36,23036,45019:44
PR Newswire
03.03.2022 | 19:04
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coach U: Leadership Summit 30 Years in the Making

Pioneering coach training organization, Coach U, celebrates its 30th anniversary by hosting a 4-day virtual summit on the future of leadership, April 25-28, 2022.

OREGON CITY, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach U today announced Leading with an Edge, a free 4-day virtual summit, April 25-28, focusing on coaching as a crucial skill for leaders in a world full of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. This event is part of Coach U's yearlong celebration of its 30th anniversary.

Coach U Live: Leading with an Edge 4-day free virtual summit on leadership (Apr 25-28, 2022)

"In celebrating our 30th anniversary, we want to give back by fostering a critical discussion about the state of leadership in these unprecedented times." says Pamela Richarde, Master Certified Coach and Senior Vice President at Coach U. "Coaching has always been about igniting potential in others. With all the major upheaval we have seen in the workplace recently, the ability to coach, inspire, and lead will only become more and more vital."

Leading with an Edge will feature:

  • Presenters ranging from corporate leaders, academic scholars, and international coaching experts
  • 4 days of sessions scheduled in different global time zones
  • Topics in organizational development, human resources, and leadership including:
    • Creating trust and safety in a hybrid workplace
    • Measuring the impact of coaching skills
    • Improving organizational heath
    • Positive workplace relationships
    • Culture as an antidote for the Great Resignation
    • And more…
  • Access to other resources, recordings, and trainings to take learnings from the summit back into participants' lives and their organizations

To learn more about Leading with an Edge and to register, please visit: https://www.coachu.com/Calendar/CoachULive/

About Coach U: Coach U was founded in the USA in 1992 by Thomas J. Leonard, known internationally as the "Father of Coaching". Coach U is recognized as one of the world's first coach training schools, for having contributed to founding the coaching profession, and for giving birth to the International Coaching Federation (ICF) - the global standard for coaching credentials.

Andrew Ettenhofer
Coach U
800-482-6224, ext. 6
andrew.ettenhofer@coachu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759042/Coach_U_Summit.jpg

TAPESTRY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.