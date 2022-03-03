Coach U: Leadership Summit 30 Years in the Making

Pioneering coach training organization, Coach U, celebrates its 30th anniversary by hosting a 4-day virtual summit on the future of leadership, April 25-28, 2022.

OREGON CITY, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach U today announced Leading with an Edge, a free 4-day virtual summit, April 25-28, focusing on coaching as a crucial skill for leaders in a world full of volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. This event is part of Coach U's yearlong celebration of its 30th anniversary.

"In celebrating our 30th anniversary, we want to give back by fostering a critical discussion about the state of leadership in these unprecedented times." says Pamela Richarde, Master Certified Coach and Senior Vice President at Coach U. "Coaching has always been about igniting potential in others. With all the major upheaval we have seen in the workplace recently, the ability to coach, inspire, and lead will only become more and more vital."

Leading with an Edge will feature:

Presenters ranging from corporate leaders, academic scholars, and international coaching experts

4 days of sessions scheduled in different global time zones

Topics in organizational development, human resources, and leadership including:

Creating trust and safety in a hybrid workplace



Measuring the impact of coaching skills



Improving organizational heath



Positive workplace relationships



Culture as an antidote for the Great Resignation



And more…

Access to other resources, recordings, and trainings to take learnings from the summit back into participants' lives and their organizations

To learn more about Leading with an Edge and to register, please visit: https://www.coachu.com/Calendar/CoachULive/

About Coach U: Coach U was founded in the USA in 1992 by Thomas J. Leonard, known internationally as the "Father of Coaching". Coach U is recognized as one of the world's first coach training schools, for having contributed to founding the coaching profession, and for giving birth to the International Coaching Federation (ICF) - the global standard for coaching credentials.

Andrew Ettenhofer

Coach U

800-482-6224, ext. 6

andrew.ettenhofer@coachu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1759042/Coach_U_Summit.jpg