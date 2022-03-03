- (PLX AI) - Credit Suisse Group Statement.
- • Credit Suisse says no client data was made available to investors and no client data has been erased within Credit Suisse
- • Credit Suisse says documents shared with investors contained portfolio statistics and performance modelling
- • Credit Suisse says fully compliant with sanctions
- • Says: "No data, client-related or otherwise, has been erased within Credit Suisse and, for clarity, this is in no way linked to the recent implementation of additional sanctions - with which we are fully compliant"
CREDIT SUISSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de