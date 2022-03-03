NIRI Virtual Chapter Presents: A Discussion with Andy Fastow, Former CFO of Enron Corporation

Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 12 p.m. ET

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at noon ET, the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) Virtual Chapter will present a live webinar: A Discussion with Andy Fastow, Former Chief Financial Officer of Enron Corp. All those interested in attending this online event are encouraged to register by clicking here or visiting the link below:

Mr. Fastow will talk about business ethics, how the ambiguity and complexity of laws and regulations breeds opportunities for problematic decisions, and how technology can be used to potentially illuminate such opportunities.

NIRI Virtual Chapter President John Nunziati commented, "The Virtual Chapter has hosted monthly online events for the past several years, providing an engaging and unique lineup of speakers with valuable insights on the rapidly changing investor relations field. We are delighted to welcome Andy Fastow, a fascinating figure in the financial world with an extraordinary story to convey. Mr. Fastow will provide insights into corporate misdeeds, identifying the warning signs for companies and the role the investor relations officer plays as the gatekeeper watching for these issues."

The NIRI Virtual Chapter also has scheduled a number of additional professional development events in upcoming months. This includes a session on February 23rd on mergers and acquisitions, titled "Optimism for Another Super-Charged Year in 2022 After Record-Breaking M&As in 2021" and a session on April 13th on Investor Relations Career Development. See the Virtual Chapter website, www.nirivirtual.org for details.

About the Speaker

Andy Fastow was the Chief Financial Officer of Enron Corp. from 1998 through 2001. In 2001, Enron filed for bankruptcy protection. As a result of the bankruptcy, $40 billion of shareholder wealth and retirement savings was destroyed, thousands of people lost their jobs, and many businesses and institutions in Houston and elsewhere were adversely affected. In 2004, Mr. Fastow pled guilty to two counts of securities fraud and was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Mr. Fastow is the only Enron executive that has taken full responsibility for his actions, and he has repeatedly and publicly expressed remorse. In addition to serving his prison sentence, Mr. Fastow forfeited far more money than he ever earned at Enron. He is credited with being the individual most responsible for helping to recover $6 billion for Enron shareholders.

Mr. Fastow has been invited to speak at schools such as Harvard, Stanford, Rice, University of Texas, University of Houston, Dartmouth, Tufts, and USC. He was the keynote speaker at the United Nations conference on responsible business practices, at the FBI's Advanced White Collar Financial Crimes conference to train agents, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and the American Accounting Association annual conferences, the Financial Times' Outstanding Directors conference, and to many other groups and businesses around the world. Mr. Fastow lives with his family in Houston, Texas. Currently, he serves as a Principal with KeenCorp, an artificial intelligence software firm. He consults with Non-executive Directors, Management, Hedge Funds, and Auditors to identify potentially critical finance, accounting, compensation, and cultural issues.

About the NIRI Virtual Chapter

Founded in 2002, the NIRI Virtual Chapter is an innovative, award-winning chapter that strives to advance the practice of investor relations for geographically remote practitioners by providing a virtual community in which they can easily connect and interact with peers and exchange ideas. The Virtual Chapter is the second largest chapter in the NIRI organization, serving close to 240 U.S. and international members. The chapter serves U.S. and international members across a diverse range of industries and market caps, representing roughly 160 publicly traded entities, as well as IR counselors and service providers. Follow the NIRI Virtual Chapter on LinkedIn, Twitter, or visit our website at www.nirivirtual.org to learn more.

