- (PLX AI) - Bonava to close operations in St. Petersburg, where it has 810 units in production.
- • Bonava has 370 employees in St. Petersburg and is currently reviewing possible solutions for how the company can provide them with support
- • It is too early to determine what financial effects the decision of closing the Russian operation will have on the Group
- • In 2021, net sales in St. Petersburg were SEK 745 M, corresponding to approximately 5 per cent of the Group's net sales
- • St. Petersburg accounted for SEK 155 M of total operating profit in 2021
BONAVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de