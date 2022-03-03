Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
14:59 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,080
+11,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
03.03.2022 | 21:43
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report 03-March-2022 / 20:12 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report

DATE: March 3, 2022

Our Bank's integrated annual report for the period of 01/01/2021-31/12/2021 in Turkish and English are attached hereto as PDF files. You can also access 2021 Integrated Annual Report on the Bank's web site and Garanti Investor Relations web site from the following link: www.garantibbvaannualreport.com

.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Garanti Bank 2021 Integrated Annual Report

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 146808 
EQS News ID:  1294265 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294265&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 15:12 ET (20:12 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
