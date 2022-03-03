Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.03.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstagmorgen: Großer Forschungsdurchbruch belegt!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
03.03.22
14:59 Uhr
0,775 Euro
+0,080
+11,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.03.2022 | 21:55
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility 03-March-2022 / 20:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

DATE: March 3, 2022

The responsibility statement regarding the year-end annual report of our Bank for the period between 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021, which has been prepared in accordance with the Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets issued by Capital Markets Board of Turkey, is attached herewith.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Regarding the Annual Report State of Responsibility

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 146809 
EQS News ID:  1294269 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294269&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2022 15:22 ET (20:22 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
