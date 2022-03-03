Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2022 / Modular Medical Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (NASDAQ:MODD), a development stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of easy to use and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that the Company will present at Oppenheimer's 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference. Jeb Besser, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 8:40 am Eastern Time on March 15, 2022.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://modular-medical.com/events. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast will be archived and accessible on the web site for at least 30 days.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) intends to launch the first next generation of insulin delivery technology that will be both affordable and simple enough to learn and use to transform the insulin pump market into a mass market. Our patented technologies will eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy and seek to set new standards for insulin dosing that most closely mimics nature. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standards of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and renowned microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump.

More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Modular Medical desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements, include the Company's expectations with respect to the Risk Factors contained within its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Modular Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/691459/Modular-Medical-to-Present-at-the-Oppenheimer-32nd-Annual-Healthcare-Conference