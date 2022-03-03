- (PLX AI) - Broadcom Q1 revenue USD 7,706 million vs. estimate USD 7,600 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 2,472 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 5.59
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 4,818 million vs. estimate USD 4,663 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 8.39 vs. estimate USD 8.08
- • Second quarter revenue guidance of approximately $7.9 billion, an expected increase of 20 percent from the prior year period; consensus $7.43 billion
- • Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA guidance of approximately 62.5 percent of projected revenue
- • Says expecting free cash flow to remain strong in the second quarter
