

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.30 billion, or $2.92 per share. This compares with $0.95 billion, or $2.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $51.90 billion from $44.77 billion last year.



Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $0.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.92 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.74 -Revenue (Q2): $51.90 Bln vs. $44.77 Bln last year.



