

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury auto giant Mercedes-Benz has suspended its exports to Russia and stopped its local production in the country, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



'Mercedes-Benz will suspend the export of passenger cars and vans to Russia as well as the local manufacturing in Russia until further notice,' Mercedes-Benz tweeted.



Mercedes-Benz' German competitors BMW and Volkswagen also announced similar decisions as several major US and European companies withdraw from Russia, which has been imposed by sanctions by US and Europe.



Daimler Truck, Mercedes-Benz's spun-off commercial-vehicles business, has also halted its 12-year partnership with Russian lorry maker Kamaz, which also makes armored vehicles.



Volkswagen, owner of brands like Audi and Skoda, also announced its decision to stop production at its Kaluga and Nizhny Novgorod plants.



'All affected employees in Russia will receive short-time working benefits, paid by Volkswagen,' the car maker said on Twitter on Thursday.







