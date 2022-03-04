

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - ArcelorMittal said Thursday that it has taken the decision to idle its steelmaking operations in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine in order to ensure the safety and security of people and assets.



The company noted that it has been evaluating the situation on a daily basis and production had previously been reduced with the plant operating at a technical minimum.



The process to idle all blast furnaces has commenced Thursday. The process to safely idle those assets while maintaining asset integrity will take between seven and ten days.



ArcelorMittal is deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine and the threat to our employees and the entire Ukrainian population.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARCELORMITTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de