

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Genome and Co. said it has collaborated with Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) to conduct a phase 2 clinical trial that will evaluate the safety and efficacy of its immuno-oncology microbiome therapeutic, 'GEN-001', in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), in patients with biliary tract cancer.



Genome will be the sponsor of the clinical trial and Merck will supply KEYTRUDA.



'GEN-001' is an orally administered immuno-oncology microbiome therapeutic candidate consisting of Lactococcus lactis, a single live bacterial strain isolated from a healthy human.



Biliary tract cancer is one of the carcinomas associated with a poor prognosis after diagnosis, limited treatment options and five-year survival rate of only 5 to 15%.







