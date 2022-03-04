

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturtevant, Wisconsin- based BRP U.S. Inc is recalling Ski-Doo Snowmobiles citing fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves Ski-Doo 2020, 2021 and 2022 Expedition LE, SE and SWT snowmobiles with a 900 ACE turbo engine. The company had sold about 700 units in the United States and about 3,900 units in Canada.



The vehicles, manufactured in Canada, were sold in a variety of colors at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2019 through January 2022 for between $17,000 and $19,000.



According to the agency, fuel can leak from the fuel tank vent onto hot components when the snowmobiles are on a tilt or flipped over, posing a fire hazard.



The recall was initiated after BRP received five reports of fires related to fuel leaking. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled vehicles.



Consumers are urged to contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair to change the routing and the exit location of the fuel tank vent. A protective plate will also be installed.



BRP U.S., Inc. in mid-February had recalled about 1,300 units of all-terrain vehicles or ATVs, and about 400 units of snowmobiles for possible risk of crash.



Polaris Inc. also called back around 7,400 units of snowmobiles in the U.S. last month citing crash hazard.







