- (PLX AI) - Asetek Q4 gross margin 42%.
- • Q4 revenue USD 18.1 million; adjusted EBITDA USD 0.7 million
- • Outlook FY operating income USD -1 million to USD 5 million
- • Outlook FY revenue growth -5% to +15%
- • Reports encouraging market debut for SimSports with pre-orders of Invicta Sim Racing Pedals and highly positive reviews, confirming Asetek's value proposition
- • Continued strong demand for our liquid cooling technology enabling more immersive gaming experiences led to record revenue in 2021 despite the negative impact from shut-downs, component shortages and shipping bottlenecks, CEO said
