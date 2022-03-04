Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
Hackerangriff auf NVIDIA – Cyber-Crime im Fokus der Öffentlichkeit!
0,0000,00008:00
Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% -3-

DJ Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021 04-March-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Magnit Reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% EBITDA margin in 2021 Krasnodar, Russia (March 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces its audited FY 2021 financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. 

FY 2021 Key Operational and Financial Highlights 
          -- Total revenue increased by 19.5% y-o-y to RUB 1,856.1 billion. Total revenue adjusted for 
         the Dixy acquisition increased by 10.8%; 
19.5%       -- Net retail sales reached RUB 1,807.8 billion increasing 19.7% y-o-y. Net retail sales 
         growth adjusted for the Dixy acquisition was 11.3%; 
TOTAL REVENUE   -- LFL[1] sales growth of 7.0% driven by 7.1% average ticket growth and 0.1% LFL traffic 
growth      decline; 
          -- Materially exceeded full year organic store opening guidance. The Company opened 2,295 
         stores[2] on gross basis (1,450 Magnit and 14 Dixy convenience stores, 825 drogeries and 6 
         supermarkets). As part of the Company's ongoing efficiency improvement campaign, 259 stores were 
         closed resulting in a net store addition of 2,036. As of December 31, 2021 the total store base was 
         26,077; 
          -- Selling space increase of 708 thousand sq. m. and addition of 793 thousand sq. m. as a 
2,295       result of the Dixy acquisition, bringing total selling space to 8,997 thousand sq. m. (20.0% y-o-y 
         growth); 
organic store   -- Met the full year guidance on the number of store redesigns. The Company redesigned 703 
openings     stores under Magnit brand (611 convenience stores, 74 supermarkets and 18 drogeries). As at December 
(gross)      31, 2021 78% of convenience stores, 45% of supermarkets and 62% of drogeries are either new or 
         refurbished; 
          -- Gross profit increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion with a margin of 23.7% as a 
         result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable format mix; 
          -- Cash SG&A[3] expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 25 bps to 17.8% higher 
         advertising and other costs. 
 
 
 
          -- EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y as a 
         result of stronger gross margin but partially offset by Dixy consolidation; 
          -- Net income increased by 36.8% y-o-y to of RUB 51.7 billion with a margin of 2.8% vs 2.4% a 
         year ago; 
          -- As of December 31, 2021 Net Debt was RUB 197.0 billion. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio was 1.5x. 
1.5x 
net debt / 
ebitda ratio 
 
 
       Key events after the reported period 
          -- In February 2022, certain countries announced new packages of sanctions against the public 
         debt of the Russian Federation, a number of Russian banks and organizations, as well as personal 
         sanctions against a number of individuals. 
       Due to the growing geopolitical tensions, since February 2022, there has been a significant increase in 
       volatility on the securities and currency markets, as well as a significant depreciation of the ruble 
       against the US dollar and the euro. It is expected that these events may affect the activities of Russian 
       enterprises in various sectors of the economy. 
       The Group regards these events as non-adjusting events after the reporting period, the quantitative 
       effect of which cannot be estimated at the moment with a sufficient degree of confidence. Currently, the 
       Group's management is analyzing the possible impact of changing micro- and macroeconomic conditions on 
       the Group's financial position and results of operations. Financial Results for FY 2021 
             IAS 17           IFRS 16 
RUB mln         FY 2021  FY 2020  Change FY 2021  FY 2020  Change 
Total Revenue      1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5%  1,856,079 1,553,777 19.5% 
Retail          1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7%  1,807,752 1,510,071 19.7% 
Wholesale        48,327  43,707  10.6%  48,327  43,707  10.6% 
Gross Profit       439,238  365,729  20.1%  439,264  365,756  20.1% 
Gross Margin, %     23.7%   23.5%   13 bps 23.7%   23.5%   13 bps 
SG&A, % of Sales     -20.6%  -20.5%  -17 bps -19.2%  -19.1%  -15 bps 
EBITDA pre LTI[4]    134,054  110,264  21.6%  215,132  179,043  20.2% 
EBITDA Margin pre LTI, % 7.2%   7.1%   13 bps 11.6%   11.5%   7 bps 
EBITDA          133,143  109,410  21.7%  214,220  178,189  20.2% 
EBITDA Margin, %     7.2%   7.0%   13 bps 11.5%   11.5%   7 bps 
EBIT           79,744  63,493  25.6%  108,897  88,424  23.2% 
EBIT Margin, %      4.3%   4.1%   21 bps 5.9%   5.7%   18 bps 
Net Finance Costs    -12,966  -13,497  -3.9%  -46,578  -44,268  5.2% 
FX Gain/ (Loss)     302    -1,310  -123.1% 281    -1,453  -119.3% 
Profit before Tax    67,081  48,686  37.8%  62,600  42,703  46.6% 
Taxes          -15,387  -10,905  41.1%  -14,494  -9,709  49.3% 
Net Income        51,694  37,781  36.8%  48,106  32,993  45.8% 
Net Income Margin, %   2.8%   2.4%   35 bps 2.6%   2.1%   47 bps 
 
 
 
       Total revenue in FY 2021 increased by 19.5%. This growth was underpinned by net retail sales growth of 
       19.7% and wholesale revenue growth of 10.6%. Wholesale operations accounted for 2.6% of total sales. 
23.7% 
Gross margin Gross Profit in FY 2021 increased by 20.1% y-o-y to RUB 439.2 billion with a margin of 23.7%. An 
       improvement of 13 bps y-o-y was a result of better promotional margin, lower shrinkage and favorable 
in FY 2021  format mix. The latter positively impacted gross margin, with the share of wholesale operations 
       decreasing to 2.6% from 2.8% a year ago. Promotional intensity was slightly higher y-o-y driven by the 
       dynamics of the 1H. 
 
       Transportation expenses were flat y-o-y and stood at 2.5% as a percent of sales despite continued 
       increase of on-shelf availability. This was due to higher DC productivity and utilization, which offset 
       the negative impact of the increased container shipping tariffs. 
 
20 bps    Alongside the growing share of fresh products, overall improvement of on-shelf availability and 
       consolidation of the Dixy business, shrinkage as a proportion of sales decreased further by 20 bps y-o-y. 
y-o-y     This was driven by ongoing optimization of supply chain processes, renegotiation of quality standards 
reduction of with suppliers and other initiatives. 
shrinkage 
 
 
                    IAS 17         IFRS 16 
RUB mln                 FY 2021 FY 2020 Change FY 2021 FY 2020 Change 
Staff costs               166,606 139,886 19.1% 166,606 139,886 19.1% 
as a % of sales             9.0%  9.0%  -3 bps 9.0%  9.0%  -3 bps 
Rent                  80,834 67,011 20.6% 2,739  1,429  91.7% 
as a % of sales             4.4%  4.3%  4 bps 0.1%  0.1%  6 bps 
Depreciation, amortization & impairment 53,399 45,917 16.3% 105,323 89,765 17.3% 
as a % of sales             2.9%  3.0%  -8 bps 5.7%  5.8%  -10 bps 
Utilities & communication services   34,252 28,827 18.8% 34,252 28,827 18.8% 
as a % of sales             1.8%  1.9%  -1 bps 1.8%  1.9%  -1 bps 
Advertising               11,475 7,628  50.4% 11,475 7,628  50.4% 
as a % of sales             0.6%  0.5%  13 bps 0.6%  0.5%  13 bps 
Other expenses             10,944 7,265  50.6% 10,907 7,265  50.1% 
as a % of sales             0.6%  0.5%  12 bps 0.6%  0.5%  12 bps 
Bank Services              9,022  7,108  26.9% 9,022  7,108  26.9% 
as a % of sales             0.5%  0.5%  3 bps 0.5%  0.5%  3 bps 
Repair & maintenance          8,216  6,732  22.1% 8,192  6,732  21.7% 
as a % of sales             0.4%  0.4%  1 bps 0.4%  0.4%  1 bps 
Taxes, other than income tax      2,944  2,925  0.7%  2,944  2,925  0.7% 
as a % of sales             0.2%  0.2%  -3 bps 0.2%  0.2%  -3 bps 
Packaging & materials          5,500  4,861  13.1% 5,500  4,861  13.1% 
as a % of sales             0.3%  0.3%  -2 bps 0.3%  0.3%  -2 bps 
Total SG&A               383,194 318,159 20.4% 356,962 296,425 20.4% 
as a % of sales             20.6%  20.5%  17 bps 19.2%  19.1%  15 bps 
Cash SG&A (excl. D&A)          329,795 272,242 21.1% 251,638 206,660 21.8% 
as a % of sales             17.8%  17.5%  25 bps 13.6%  13.3%  26 bps 
 
 
 
17.8% 
       SG&A costs increased by 17 bps y-o-y to 20.6% as a percent of sales. 
Cash SG&A 
expenses 
in FY 2021  Cash SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased by 25 bps to 17.8% on higher advertising and other 
       costs. 
 
 
 
       Advertising expenses increased by 13 bps y-o-y to 0.6% as a percentage of sales on higher marketing

DJ Magnit reports 19.5% total sales growth and 7.2% -2- 

activities including digital marketing and loyalty campaigns. 
 
       Rental costs as a percentage of sales increased by 4 bps y-o-y to 4.4% driven by the consolidation of 
       Dixy stores predominantly located in the Moscow and Saint-Petersburg regions with higher rent rates, 
       acceleration of stores openings and, subsequently, larger number of stores in the ramp up period as well 
       as higher share of leased selling space. The share of leased selling space increased to 80.2% at the end 
       of 2021 vs 78.0% a year ago. Despite the above-mentioned factors, rent expense of Magnit's business 
       standalone decreased as a percentage of sales thanks to higher sales density, improved lease terms with 
       landlords and the closure of inefficient stores. 
 
       Staff costs as a percentage of sales remained flat y-o-y at 9.0% (-3bps y-o-y). Higher productivity of 
       in-store personnel, on-going automation of business processes partially offset additional pressure from 
       new stores in the 'ramp-up' phase and slightly higher staff rotation due to pandemic last year. 
 
       Utilities, repair and maintenance, packaging and materials, bank and tax expenses remained broadly flat 
       as a percentage of sales y-o-y. 
 
 
 
       Other costs increased by 12 bps y-o-y to 0.6% as a percentage of sales on higher advisory services, 
       online order picking and delivery and software maintenance. 
 
       Other income and expense increased by 25 bps to 1.3% as a percentage of sales due to higher income from 
       sales of packaging materials as well as advertising, rental and sublease income. 
 
 
 
       As a result, EBITDA was RUB 133.1 billion with a 7.2% margin - an improvement of 13 bps y-o-y. This was 
7.2%     driven by gross margin dynamics partially offset by higher SG&A costs. LTI expenses in the reported 
       period stood at 0.05% of sales - as a result, EBITDA margin pre-LTI was 7.2% (in line with the reported 
ebitda margin EBITDA). 
in 2021 
 
 
       Depreciation as a percentage of sales reduced by 8 bps y-o-y to 2.9% due to consolidation of Dixy 
       business with lower share of depreciation as a percentage of sales as well as positive operating leverage 
       effect. 
 
 
 
       As a result, operating profit in 2021 stood at RUB 79.7 billion with 4.3% EBIT margin. 
 
 
 
       Net finance costs in 2021 decreased by 3.9% and stood at RUB 13.0 billion. In the reported period the 
       Company increased its total debt by RUB 104.3 billion by obtaining long-term bank loans and bond 
       issuance. These supported the Company's accelerated expansion and the acquisition of Dixy. 
 
 
 
       As a result, average cost of debt increased to 6.4% (33 bps y-o-y). 99.8% of the Company's debt profile 
       is represented by long-term borrowings and bonds with an average maturity of 18 months. 
 
       Higher interest expense was offset by higher interest income compared to the previous year. 
 
       In 2021 the Company reported FX gain in the amount of RUB 0.3 billion related to direct import 
       operations. 
 
 
 
       Income tax in 2021 was RUB 15.4 billion with effective tax rate of 22.9%. 
 
 
 
       As a result, net income in 2021 increased by 36.8% y-o-y and stood at RUB 51.7 billion. Net income margin 
       increased by 35 bps y-o-y to 2.8%. 
2.8% 
Net income 
margin 
in 2021

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows Financial Position Highlights (IFRS 16) 

RUB mln             31.12.2021 31.12.2020 
Non-current assets        889, 346  678,461 
Inventories           224,873  205,949 
Trade and other receivables   11,727   8,564 
Cash and cash equivalents    73,399   44,700 
Other current assets       10,100   7,718 
Assets              1,209,444 945,392 
Equity              178,985  182,889 
Long-term loans and borrowings  205,287  147,695 
Other long-term liabilities   410,132  330,535 
Trade and other payables     240,771  184,325 
Short-term loans and borrowings 65,139   18,392 
Other short-term liabilities   109,129  81,557 
Equity and liabilities      1,209,444 945,392 
 
       Inventories increased by RUB 18.9 billion (9.2%) compared with December 31, 2020 and stood at RUB 225 
       billion on the back of total sales growth of 19.5%. Adjusted for the Dixy acquisition, inventories of the 
       Magnit's standalone business reduced substantially. This was driven by a number of ongoing projects, 
       including the reduction of slow-moving items, assortment harmonization and IT solutions that are aimed at 
       better on-shelf availability and promotion forecasting. 
 
 
 
       Trade and other payables grew by RUB 56.4 billion compared with December 31, 2020 and stood at RUB 240.8 
negative   billion, driven by higher sales and increased payment days. Accounts receivables increased by RUB 3.2 
working    billion vs December 31, 2020 and stood at RUB 11.7 billion due to higher sales and improved commercial 
capital with terms with suppliers. 
18.3 
billion    As a result, working capital as of December 31, 2021 turned negative with the cash release of RUB 18.3 
       billion. Negative working capital was achieved for both the standalone Magnit and Dixy businesses. 
cash release 
 
(IAS 17)

Debt Composition and Leverage 

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
IAS 17 
Total Debt, RUB billion 270.4       265.5     166.1 
Long-Term Debt     205.3       222.9     147.7 
Short-Term Debt     65.1       42.6     18.4 
Net Debt, RUB billion  197.0       136.1     121.4 
Net Debt/EBITDA     1.5x       1.2x     1.1? 
IFRS 16 
Net Debt, RUB billion  653.3       498.9     479.0 
Net Debt/EBITDA     3.0x       2.7x     2.7x 
       As at December 31, 2021 Gross Debt increased by RUB 104.3 billion or 62.8% compared to December 31, 2020 
       and stood at RUB 270.4 billion. The Company's cash position increased to RUB 73.4 billion as at December 
1.5x     31, 2021 from RUB 44.7 billion as at December 31, 2020. As a result, Net Debt increased by 62.3% y-o-y to 
       RUB 197.0 billion as at December 31, 2021. 
net debt/ 
ebitda 
as of 
December 31, The Company's debt is fully RUB denominated, matching its revenue structure. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio 
2021 (IAS 17) was 1.5x as at December 31, 2021 vs 1.1x as at December 31, 2020.

Cash Flow Statement for 2021 

IAS 17          IFRS 16 
million RUB                        12M 2021 12M 2020 Change 12M 2021 12M 2020 Change 
Operating cash flows before working capital changes    136,443 109,930 24.1%  215,359 175,540 22.7% 
Changes in working capital                 18,298  30,217  -39.4% 18,499  30,580  -39.5% 
Net Interest and income tax paid              -30,776 -25,738 19.6%  -64,388 -56,509 13.9% 
Net cash from operating activities             123,965 114,409 8.4%  169,470 149,611 13.3% 
Net cash used in investing activities           -127,903 -29,533 333.1% -126,689 -29,020 336.6% 
Net cash generated / (used) from/(in) financing activities 32,638  -49,077 -166.5% -14,082 -84,793 -83.4% 
Net cash increase / (decrease)               28,699  35,798  -19.8% 28,699  35,798  -19.8% 
       The Company's cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital in 2021 equaled to 
       RUB 136.4 billion, which was RUB 26.5 billion or 24.1% higher y-o-y. The change in working capital 
       continued to improve and stood at RUB 18.3 billion compared to RUB 30.2 billion in 2020 as a result of 
       higher y-o-y trade and other payables partially offset by higher inventories. 
 
       Net interest and income tax paid in 2021 increased by RUB 5.0 billion or 19.6% to RUB 30.8 billion. Net 
       interest expenses decreased by 0.7% y-o-y to RUB 12.6 billion in 2021 due to higher average amount of 
       cash on bank accounts during the reported period. Income tax paid for 2021 increased by 39.2% to RUB 18.2 
       billion. 
 
       With this net cash flow from operating activities in 2021 increased by 8.4% to RUB 124.0 billion as a 
       result of higher EBITDA and positive movement of working capital. 
124 
RUB billion  Net cash used in investing activities predominantly composed of capital expenditures increased by 333.1% 
       to RUB 127.9 billion in 2021 due to acceleration of expansion and redesign programs as well as Dixy 
net Cash   acquisition. 
generated by 
operations 
       Capital expenditure for the full year 2021 almost doubled and stood at RUB 66.9 billion, compared with 
       RUB 32.1 billion in 2020. This increase was driven by almost twofold acceleration of the Group's 
       expansion and store redesign program (2,295 store openings on gross basis and 703 redesigns in 2021 vs 
       1,292 and 385 respectively in 2020). 
 
       In 2021 net cash generated from financing activities was RUB 32.6 billion vs RUB 49.1 billion used in 
       2020. In 2021 the Company paid dividends in the total amount of RUB 48.1 billion[5]. 
 
       As a result of factors mentioned above net cash position in 2021 increased by RUB 28.7 billion to RUB 
       73.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Note: 1. This announcement contains inside information disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulationeffective from July 3, 2016. 2. Please note that there may be small variations in calculation of totals, subtotals, and/or percentagechange due to rounding of decimals. 3. Please follow the link to view 2021 financial report - https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/results-and-reports/tabs-results-2021 or https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Director for Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the 
       southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 
       26,077 stores in 3,898 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856.1 billion 
       and an EBITDA of RUB 214.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) 
       and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's 
       of BB+. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] LFL calculation base includes stores, which have been operating for 12 months since its first day of sales. LFL sales growth and average ticket growth are calculated based on sales turnover including VAT.

[2] The number of stores does not include pharmacies

[3] Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

[4] LTI - Long-Term Incentive Program

[5] Excluding intercompany transactions between PJSC Magnit and JSC Tander

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  146812 
EQS News ID:  1294327 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294327&application_name=news

