Northern Data AG: Northern Data Operations and Financial Update for February 2022

As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data held c. 784 Bitcoin, and c. 30,211 Ethereum which, at recorded exchange rates (BTC/EUR 38,429; ETH/EUR 2,594) carries an equivalent value of approximately EUR 110 million

Year-to-date 2022 Northern Data generated: 9,837 Ethereum 450 Bitcoin

Northern Data has a positive long-term view on Ethereum and Bitcoin. It generally holds on to ETH and BTC produced and only sells necessary amounts of its ETH and BTC holdings to fund operations, data center buildouts and further hardware purchases

Northern Data has increased its Bitcoin hash rate by approx. 10% in February (2.0 EH/s) compared to the previous month (1.8 EH/s)

As of February 2022, Northern Data's mining fleet, which is comprised of the latest generation of ASIC systems, has grown to a total of 22,500 an increase of 2,000 miners

Northern Data is on track to have more than 100,000 ASIC systems deployed by the end of 2022. Most of these ASIC systems have been already paid

Since last year GPU server fleet is fully deployed with more than 223k GPUs being in operation

Bitcoin produced in February 2022: 212 BTC

Ethereum produced in February 2022: 4,582 ETH

In summary Bitcoin and Ethereum production in February is comparable to January when adjusting for less production days (28 vs. 31) and maintenance work

As of 28 February 2022, Northern Data has recorded total liquidity of c. EUR 247 million, defined as cash and cash equivalents as well as digital assets

All monthly figures are unaudited

FRANKFURT am MAIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2022 / Northern Data AG (XETRA:NB2, ISIN:DE000A0SMU87) today provided an operations update for February 2022.

About Northern Data:

Northern Data firmly believes that High-Performance Computing (HPC) will - quite literally - determine what the future will hold. HPC has the power to unlock unprecedented potential and opportunities for research and development, business, and government. Our multinational organization is rapidly staking out a position of global significance in the area of GPU- and ASIC-based solutions by designing and operating efficient, green HPC infrastructures. We offer a combination of intelligent, sustainable data centers, cutting-edge hardware and self-developed software for various HPC applications. These include bitcoin mining, blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and graphics rendering. The Northern Data Group currently operates custom, large-scale data centers and proprietary mobile high-performance data centers and employs a workforce of over 180 people in seven countries.

