4 March 2022

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Directorate Change

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc ("MIGO" or the "Company") today announces that Michael Philips has resigned from his Non-Executive Directorship of the Company from 4 March 2022.

Michael has been a member of the Board since the Company's launch in 2004, providing great knowledge and experience, and has decided to focus on his other business interests.

The Board thanks Michael for his many years of support for and advocacy of MIGO.

A search for a replacement Director is underway.

