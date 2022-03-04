Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Hackerangriff auf NVIDIA – Cyber-Crime im Fokus der Öffentlichkeit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2022 | 08:04
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 3

4 March 2022

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

Directorate Change

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc ("MIGO" or the "Company") today announces that Michael Philips has resigned from his Non-Executive Directorship of the Company from 4 March 2022.

Michael has been a member of the Board since the Company's launch in 2004, providing great knowledge and experience, and has decided to focus on his other business interests.

The Board thanks Michael for his many years of support for and advocacy of MIGO.

A search for a replacement Director is underway.

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.