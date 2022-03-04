MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, March 3
4 March 2022
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
Directorate Change
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc ("MIGO" or the "Company") today announces that Michael Philips has resigned from his Non-Executive Directorship of the Company from 4 March 2022.
Michael has been a member of the Board since the Company's launch in 2004, providing great knowledge and experience, and has decided to focus on his other business interests.
The Board thanks Michael for his many years of support for and advocacy of MIGO.
A search for a replacement Director is underway.
- ENDS-
For further information please contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
0203 709 8732
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de