4 March 2022

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Updated Securities Trading Standard

African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is pleased to notify that a copy of its updated Securities Trading Standard is available from the corporate governance section of the Base Resources website, https://baseresources.com.au/who-we-are/corporate-governance/.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

