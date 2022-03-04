Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 04.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Hackerangriff auf NVIDIA – Cyber-Crime im Fokus der Öffentlichkeit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PKFK ISIN: CH0466642201 Ticker-Symbol: HVXA 
Lang & Schwarz
04.03.22
08:41 Uhr
101,40 Euro
-1,20
-1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
HELVETIA HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELVETIA HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,40102,4008:42
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
04.03.2022 | 08:04
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund: Subscription periods of 8 - 22 March 2022 (existing investors) and 8 - 28 March 2022 (new investors)

DJ Capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund: Subscription periods of 8 - 22 March 2022 (existing investors) and 8 - 28 March 2022 (new investors)

Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund: Subscription periods of 8 - 22 March 2022 (existing investors) and 8 - 28 March 2022 (new investors) 2022-03-04 / 07:30

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Media release Basel, 4 March 2022

Helvetia Asset Management will be carrying out a capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in order to raise capital of CHF 210 million. The issue proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio of Helvetia Insurance with a market value of CHF 298.2 million.

On 18 February 2022, Helvetia Asset Management AG announced that it was reviewing the acquisition of a real estate portfolio with a market value of CHF 298.2 million for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund. In order to finance the purchase of the properties in question, a capital increase of up to CHF 210 million is to be carried out. In addition, the intention is to raise debt capital of around CHF 100 million for the purchase of the real estate portfolio. The subscription period for existing investors will be 8 - 22 March 2022, while the subscription period for new investors will be 8 - 28 March 2022.

The issue of the new units will be executed on a best-effort basis as part of a public offer for subscription in Switzerland. A maximum of 2,000,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the number of units in circulation from 4,500,000 to a maximum of 6,500,000. The issue amount may be reduced if not all the offered units are subscribed to. In this case, the fund manager reserves the right - following expiry of the subscription deadline - to take over any unsubscribed units itself or to place these in the market with all due care, together with the custodian bank or third parties.

The issue proceeds will be used by the fund manager to acquire a real estate portfolio of ten properties of Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd, Basel, for the fund by way of a cash purchase. On 4 February 2022, FINMA granted the fund manager an authorized exemption from the ban on transactions with related parties pursuant to Art. 63 paras. 2 and 4 CISA in conjunction with Art. 32a CISO for the transfer of the ten properties in question.

With the purchase of these properties, existing and new investors in the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have the opportunity to benefit from broader diversification. The real estate portfolio to be acquired comprises five residential properties and five mixed-use residential and commercial properties. The portfolio exhibits good property and locational quality together with high revenue and value stability, and has a high residential proportion of 79% of target rental income, as well as a below-average vacancy rate of 2.9% (as at 1 December 2021). Geographically, the properties are split between the regions of Zurich (33 percent of market value), eastern Switzerland (18 percent), Bern (17 percent), central Switzerland (16 percent), northwest Switzerland (12 percent), and western Switzerland (4 percent).

Key data on capital increase 

Name       Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund 
Security no. /  Security no.: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 
ISIN of units 
Security no. / 
ISIN of      Security no.: 116202901 / ISIN: CH1162029016 
subscription 
right 
Legal form    Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law 
Investor group  Restricted to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter CISA in conjunction with Art. 
         4 paras. 3-5 and Art. 5 paras. 1 and 4 FinSA 
Issue volume   Up to CHF 210,000,000 
Subscription   9: 4 / nine existing units entitle the holder to subscribe to four new units 
ratio 
Subscription/   CHF 105.00 net per unit, including issuing commission for the fund manager of 2.0%. 
issue price 
Issue type    The issue will be executed on a best-effort basis as part of a public offer for subscription in 
         Switzerland. 
Number of     4,500,000 
existing units 
Number of new   Max. 2,000,000 
units 
Subscription 
period (existing 8 to 22 March 2022, 12.00 (CET) 
investors) 
Trading of 
subscription   No trading of subscription rights will take place. 
rights 
Subscription 
period (new    8 to 28 March 2022, 12.00 (CET) 
investors) 
Payment      31 March 2022 
Formula for    Following the subscription period, any unexercised subscription rights will be credited to the new 
calculating    investors or to the investors subscribing through their existing rights as per the following formula: 
subscription   average of fund unit bid prices (secondary market price) during the subscription period minus issue 
right price    price divided by subscription ratio. If the calculation does not result in a positive value, the 
         value of the subscription right will amount to zero. 
Use of issue   The issue proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio of Helvetia Swiss Life 
proceeds     Insurance Company Ltd with a market value of CHF 298.2 million. 
Fund manager   Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel 
Custodian bank  Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich 
Lead manager   Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich 
Over-the-counter Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich 
trading 
Analysts             Media 
Philipp Schüpbach         Jonas Grossniklaus 
Head of Investor Relations    Head of Media Relations 
Helvetia Group          Helvetia Group 
Phone: +41 58 280 59 23      Phone: +41 58 280 50 33 
investor.relations@helvetia.ch  media.relations@helvetia.ch

About Helvetia Asset Management AG Helvetia Asset Management AG is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA. It manages a real estate fund under Swiss law, and is active as an investment advisor for real estate portfolios of pension funds, while also carrying out owner representative and transaction management responsibilities for these portfolios.

This is the first capital increase since the launch of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund on 3 June 2020. No purchases or sales of properties have taken place since the launch, nor have any new units been issued.

Helvetia Asset Management AG has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Cautionary note This document was prepared by Helvetia Asset Management AG and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Asset Management AG. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Asset Management AG. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Asset Management AG nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Helvetia Holding AG 
       Dufourstrasse 40 
       9001 St.Gallen 
       Switzerland 
E-mail:    media.relations@helvetia.ch 
Internet:   www.helvetia.com 
ISIN:     CH0466642201 
Valor:    46664220 
Listed:    SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1294347 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1294347 2022-03-04

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294347&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 01:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

HELVETIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.