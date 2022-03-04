DJ Capital increase for Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund: Subscription periods of 8 - 22 March 2022 (existing investors) and 8 - 28 March 2022 (new investors)

Media release Basel, 4 March 2022

Helvetia Asset Management will be carrying out a capital increase for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund in order to raise capital of CHF 210 million. The issue proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio of Helvetia Insurance with a market value of CHF 298.2 million.

On 18 February 2022, Helvetia Asset Management AG announced that it was reviewing the acquisition of a real estate portfolio with a market value of CHF 298.2 million for the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund. In order to finance the purchase of the properties in question, a capital increase of up to CHF 210 million is to be carried out. In addition, the intention is to raise debt capital of around CHF 100 million for the purchase of the real estate portfolio. The subscription period for existing investors will be 8 - 22 March 2022, while the subscription period for new investors will be 8 - 28 March 2022.

The issue of the new units will be executed on a best-effort basis as part of a public offer for subscription in Switzerland. A maximum of 2,000,000 new shares will be issued. This will increase the number of units in circulation from 4,500,000 to a maximum of 6,500,000. The issue amount may be reduced if not all the offered units are subscribed to. In this case, the fund manager reserves the right - following expiry of the subscription deadline - to take over any unsubscribed units itself or to place these in the market with all due care, together with the custodian bank or third parties.

The issue proceeds will be used by the fund manager to acquire a real estate portfolio of ten properties of Helvetia Swiss Life Insurance Company Ltd, Basel, for the fund by way of a cash purchase. On 4 February 2022, FINMA granted the fund manager an authorized exemption from the ban on transactions with related parties pursuant to Art. 63 paras. 2 and 4 CISA in conjunction with Art. 32a CISO for the transfer of the ten properties in question.

With the purchase of these properties, existing and new investors in the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund will have the opportunity to benefit from broader diversification. The real estate portfolio to be acquired comprises five residential properties and five mixed-use residential and commercial properties. The portfolio exhibits good property and locational quality together with high revenue and value stability, and has a high residential proportion of 79% of target rental income, as well as a below-average vacancy rate of 2.9% (as at 1 December 2021). Geographically, the properties are split between the regions of Zurich (33 percent of market value), eastern Switzerland (18 percent), Bern (17 percent), central Switzerland (16 percent), northwest Switzerland (12 percent), and western Switzerland (4 percent).

Key data on capital increase

Name Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund Security no. / Security no.: 51383832 / ISIN: CH0513838323 ISIN of units Security no. / ISIN of Security no.: 116202901 / ISIN: CH1162029016 subscription right Legal form Contractual real estate fund under Swiss law Investor group Restricted to qualified investors pursuant to Art. 10 para. 3 and 3ter CISA in conjunction with Art. 4 paras. 3-5 and Art. 5 paras. 1 and 4 FinSA Issue volume Up to CHF 210,000,000 Subscription 9: 4 / nine existing units entitle the holder to subscribe to four new units ratio Subscription/ CHF 105.00 net per unit, including issuing commission for the fund manager of 2.0%. issue price Issue type The issue will be executed on a best-effort basis as part of a public offer for subscription in Switzerland. Number of 4,500,000 existing units Number of new Max. 2,000,000 units Subscription period (existing 8 to 22 March 2022, 12.00 (CET) investors) Trading of subscription No trading of subscription rights will take place. rights Subscription period (new 8 to 28 March 2022, 12.00 (CET) investors) Payment 31 March 2022 Formula for Following the subscription period, any unexercised subscription rights will be credited to the new calculating investors or to the investors subscribing through their existing rights as per the following formula: subscription average of fund unit bid prices (secondary market price) during the subscription period minus issue right price price divided by subscription ratio. If the calculation does not result in a positive value, the value of the subscription right will amount to zero. Use of issue The issue proceeds will be used for the acquisition of a real estate portfolio of Helvetia Swiss Life proceeds Insurance Company Ltd with a market value of CHF 298.2 million. Fund manager Helvetia Asset Management Ltd, Basel Custodian bank Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Lead manager Zürcher Kantonalbank, Zurich Over-the-counter Bank J. Safra Sarasin AG, Zurich trading Analysts Media Philipp Schüpbach Jonas Grossniklaus Head of Investor Relations Head of Media Relations Helvetia Group Helvetia Group Phone: +41 58 280 59 23 Phone: +41 58 280 50 33 investor.relations@helvetia.ch media.relations@helvetia.ch

About Helvetia Asset Management AG Helvetia Asset Management AG is regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, FINMA. It manages a real estate fund under Swiss law, and is active as an investment advisor for real estate portfolios of pension funds, while also carrying out owner representative and transaction management responsibilities for these portfolios.

This is the first capital increase since the launch of the Helvetia (CH) Swiss Property Fund on 3 June 2020. No purchases or sales of properties have taken place since the launch, nor have any new units been issued.

Helvetia Asset Management AG has its registered office in Basel, Switzerland, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helvetia Holding AG, St. Gallen, Switzerland.

