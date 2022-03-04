- (PLX AI) - The company's sales in Russia and Belarus correspond to approximately 4.5% of the Group's sales.
|08:10
|Systemair Stops Deliveries to Russia, Belarus
|08:05
|Systemair AB: The ventilation company Systemair discontinues its deliveries to Russia and Belarus
|Press Release, 4 March 2022
Systemair has been operating in Russia since 1990. The company's sales in Russia and Belarus correspond to approximately 4.5% of the Group's sales. Due to the geopolitical...
|Do
|Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the third quarter will be presented on March 10
|Press Release, 3 March 2022
Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q3 for the financial year 2021/22 will be published at 08:00 CET on March 10, 2022.
A telephone conference...
|25.02.
|Systemair AB: Systemair Nomination Committee
|Pressrelease 22 February 2022
At the annual meeting on 25 August 2021 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder...
|31.01.
|Systemair AB: Systemair acquires Tecnair LV S.p.A.
|Press Release, January 31, 2022
Systemair (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has acquired 80% of the Italian company Tecnair LV S.p.A. from LU-VE Group, listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, and the remaining...
