- (PLX AI) - Kamux Q4 revenue EUR 244.1 million vs. estimate EUR 244 million.
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 9.4 million vs. estimate EUR 9.2 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.18 vs. estimate EUR 0.17
|08:10
|Kamux Q4 Adjusted EBIT EUR 9 Million vs. Estimate EUR 9.2 Million
|08:07
|Kamux Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for January 1 - December 31, 2021
|Mo
|Kamux ends all cooperation with Teboil
|HELSINKI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation Press Release February 26, 2022 at 19:30 (EET)
Kamux ends all cooperation with Teboil
Due to the situation in Ukraine...
|25.02.
|Invitation to a Press Conference: Kamux Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021
|HELSINKI, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2021 on March 4, 2022 at approximately 9:00 a.m.
Kamux will hold a Financial...
|23.02.
|Kamux opened a modern processing centre and megastore in Oulu
|HELSINKI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening of a processing centre and a new store in Oulu is part of Kamux's growth strategy to improve the efficiency of its car handling processes...
