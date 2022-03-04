Australia-based mining giant Fortescue has started the development of an electric train that recharges itself using gravity, after settling its recent purchase of UK-based Williams Advanced Engineering.From pv magazine Australia Mining giant Fortescue has announced plans to spend almost AUD 70 million ($51.4 million) over the next two years to develop the world's first Infinity Train, which will fully recharge its battery using gravitational energy generated on downhill sections of the miner's rail network. The train will be developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE), ...

