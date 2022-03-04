

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), on Friday, announced that it would invest EUR 100 million over the next three years in ADI Catalyst, a 100,000 square foot custom-built facility for innovation and collaboration located at its campus in the Raheen Business Park in Limerick, Ireland.



The company noted that the latest phase of expansion would also create 250 new jobs in the Irish market by 2025 as a reflection of ADI's continued commitment to expansion in Europe. The newly created jobs at ADI Catalyst would primarily focus on the development of software-enabled solutions and artificial intelligence or AI innovations in areas such as Industry 4.0, sustainable energy, automotive electrification, and next generation connectivity.



Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices said, 'ADI Catalyst is our latest investment in the future of innovation, not just in Ireland or Europe, but globally. It provides the ideal environment for experts in their fields to connect, collaborate, test, and pilot new technologies, business models, and ecosystems.



The Catalyst project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.







