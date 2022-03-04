

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British investment trust Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) on Friday reported return before taxation of 204.87 million pounds for the full year, significantly higher than 2.74 million pounds in the previous year.



The company had gain on investments of 139.64 million pounds this year compared with loss on investments of 49.65 million pounds last year.



Return attributable to equity shareholders increased to 198.11 million pounds or 154.8p per share from 257000 pounds or 0.2p per share a year ago.



Income for the year increased to 78.74 million pounds from 68.92 million pounds a year earlier.



Net assets as at 31 December 2021 increased 6.8% to 1.561 billion pounds from 1.462 billion pounds last year.



Net asset vale per share rose to 1,240.3p from 1,138.2p a year ago.



Murray's Board has recommended a final dividend of 19p per share, to be paid on 18 May to shareholders on the register on 8 April.







