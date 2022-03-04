Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2022) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Eyal Kalo as Research and Development Project Manager. In this new role Dr. Eyal Kalo will coordinate internal and external R&D projects, assist in the development progress and manage the cross functional of Innocan's pharma projects.

About Dr.Eyal Kalo

Dr.Eyal Kalo earned his PhD from the Weizmann Institute of Science mastering in the field of cancer research. Dr. Kalo completed his studies in 2010 and joined the biotechnology industry where he gained expertise in leading various R&D projects from concept to launch in the field of medical diagnostics, and natural medicine. Dr. Kalo worked as a scientific team leader at the molecular diagnostic division of Beckman Coulter and was responsible for the development of an FDA approved molecular-based diagnostic assay to detect HIV in patients. Prior to that, he served as a senior project manager at IBR Ltd., a company that is under IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. structure and develops, manufactures and markets innovative and proprietary natural active ingredients.

Dr. Kalo stated: "Innocan Pharma aspires to bring to the market a variety of pharmaceutical solutions in the near-coming future, and I'm thrilled to be able to assist and contribute from my vast experience to Innocan."

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Eyal Kalo to the Innocan Research and Development team," said CEO Iris Bincovich. "With his considerable science research expertise, Dr. Kalo is well-suited to be our R&D project manager as we pursue our goal to bring our platforms and technologies to the market. I am confident that Dr. Kalo will provide the leadership and strategic direction to enable us to advance our development of proprietary innovations."

About Innocan

Innocan Pharma is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms containing CBD. Innocan Pharma and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Coronavirus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administered by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Pharma signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administered by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Barenholz, to test the liposome platform on several potential conditions. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for the relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan Israel each have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

