04.03.2022 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Frisq Holding AB (publ) is updated (115/22)

On January 24, 2022, the shares in Frisq Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a proposal to the Company's
shareholders to decide on a divestment of the Company's operating subsidiaries. 

On March 2, 2022, the Company published its interim report for the fourth
quarter of 2021 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (FRISQ, ISIN code SE0006994539, order book ID
127937) in Frisq Holding AB (publ). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
