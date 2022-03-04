- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares fell almost 6% after the company issued guidance for 2022 that was significantly under expectations.
- • Outlook FY 2022 revenue DKK 1,100-1,400 million, and outlook FY 2022 EBITDA loss DKK 1,000-1,300 million
- • The lowest analyst estimate for revenue before the report was DKK 1,500 million, with all other estimates above that
- • Only confirmed orders are included in the guidance, so no new US smallpox orders for 2022 are included in the guidance
- • The guidance also makes cautious assumptions on the TBE and rabies vaccines due to the Covid-19 traveling challenges and changed traveling behavior near-term, analysts at Carnegie said
- • 2022 will be an investment year for Bavarian, Carnegie said
