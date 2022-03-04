Anzeige
Freitag, 04.03.2022
Breaking News! Vom „200-Mrd.-Monster“ zu InnoCan Pharma!
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Ticker-Symbol: TUI1 
Xetra
04.03.22
11:25 Uhr
2,382 Euro
-0,121
-4,83 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TUI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUI AG 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.03.2022 | 10:07
192 Leser
TUI AG: Director Declaration

DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 04-March-2022 / 09:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Mr. Vladimir Lukin, member of the Company's Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative, has resigned from the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  147001 
EQS News ID:  1294381 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1294381&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2022 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
