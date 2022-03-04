Anzeige
04.03.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of BeammWave AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (116/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that BeammWave AB (publ), company registration
number 559093-1902, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that BeammWave AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
class B shares and equity rights on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden,
first day of trading is expected to be March 11, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:                   BEAMMW B        
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of class B shares to be listed: 6,896,730        
------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                   SE0016799068      
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                   1            
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                 251185         
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:          559093-1902       
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8    
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                    SSME          
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                SEK           
------------------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:           BEAMMW TO1 B                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to  3,709,730                    
 be listed:                                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:             2 TO1 entitles to 1 B-share at a subscription  
                 price of SEK 20,50               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:      September 1, 2023 - September 29, 2023     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:        September 27, 2023               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0017161425                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:           1                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:         251248                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         First North STO/8                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:        MiFID II tick size table            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:            SSME                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:        SEK                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46
8 503 000 50.
