Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market worth $12.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Food & Beverage Industry Pumps Market by Type (Pumps, Agitators, Mixers, Compressors), Application (Beverages, Dairy & Chocolate, Meat & Poultry, Bakery & Confectionery), Degree of Engineering, Flow, Pressure and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Food & Beverages Industry Pumps Market is estimated to be valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 12.9 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Food manufacturers are increasingly focusing their attention on achieving low production costs, rapid turnaround time, and high yield. This is facilitated through incorporating advanced pump technologies. The form in which the food material being processed comes in significantly influences the specific type of pumps employed as some food & beverage industry pumps are better suited for one form over another.

Increase in demand for meat and poultry in Asia pacific

The consumption and production of meat, particularly in developed countries, remains high. The demand for meat and poultry products is expected to increase in developed countries such as the US, supported by factors such as lower prices of beef, pork, and poultry; increasing focus on enhancing the shelf life, quality, and safety of meat products; and the rising per capita consumption of meat. Meat & poultry-related pumps are expected to offer significant potential due to the growing meat & poultry industry. According to an article on Food Price Outlook, 2018, published by the USDA Economic Research Service, "the year 2018 is expected to exhibit a positive outlook for the pork industry as the number of pork processing facilities is expected to increase, which is expected to drive pork production further."

Configured to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Configured pumps are sized and configured according to the flow rate and pressure requirements of the system or service. Pumps and pumping system components must be configured according to the needs of the end-use processes. There are several steps involved in the configuration of a pumping system. These include determining the proper pipe size, designing a piping system layout that minimizes pressure drops, and selecting low-loss components. To determine the proper pipe size, designers must balance the initial cost of the pipe against the cost of pushing fluid through it. Larger pipes create less friction loss for a given flow rate; however, larger pipes also have higher material and installation costs.

The 15-30 bar segment is expected to grow at the highest rate

Dosing pumps are small positive displacement pumps that are widely used in the food industry. These pumps are highly valued by convenience food and bakery manufacturing plants for their ability to precisely dose fluids with particles at high flow rates. They can also handle dairy products, sugar, and starches, as well as meat, fish, and animal food, and have a maximum pressure of 20 bar. Pumps in this pressure range are used in the meat & poultry processing industry. Progressive cavity pumps are a type of rotary volumetric pumps that fall into this category. These pumps are commonly found in the food processing industry. They are designed to meet the most stringent hygiene standards and have a consistent flow. Dairy products benefit greatly from this technology (milk, eggs, and yogurts). They are also used in the fruit handling industry and can have maximum pressures of up to 24 bars

North America is projected to reach USD 3,162.9 million during the forecast period.

In 2021, North America accounted for 24.9% of the global food & beverages industry pumps market share. The markets within North America studied for this report are the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is home to various multinational food manufacturing companies. Due to the busy lifestyles of consumers, there is a need to reduce the time required for cooking. As the time available for cooking is reduced, there is an increasing demand for processed food & beverage and frozen bakery products, a rising demand for processed meat in varied flavors, growing investment in meat processing facilities, an increasing safety requirement for processed meat products, a rising export to other countries, and the technological innovation has increased.

Key Players:

The key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), Fristam Pumpen Kg (Gmbh & Co.) (Germany), SPX Flow (US), GEA Group (Germany)

